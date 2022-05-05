Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 857,340 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

