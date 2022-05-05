17 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,139.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,590.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,093.71 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.