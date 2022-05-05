17 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
CABO opened at $1,139.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,590.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,093.71 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.
About Cable One (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
