Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GameStop by 5,052.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GameStop by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GME opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.