Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GameStop by 5,052.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GameStop by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.