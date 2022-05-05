Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPID. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

