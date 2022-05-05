Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $94,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $312.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

