Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $35,000 in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exagen by 134.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

