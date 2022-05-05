Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 105.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.