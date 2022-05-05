Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $40,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

