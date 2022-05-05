Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 618 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 175,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,157 shares of company stock worth $1,086,088. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

