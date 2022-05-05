Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $43,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

