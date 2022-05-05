Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,352,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $991.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

