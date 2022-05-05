Analyzing G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for G6 Materials and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G6 Materials and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.94 million 5.62 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -6.66 CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.35 $15.94 million $1.36 8.59

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Card Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -276.30% -50.01% -46.73% CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28%

Summary

CPI Card Group beats G6 Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G6 Materials (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

