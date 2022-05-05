Comparing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banc of California pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banc of California $310.59 million 3.79 $62.35 million $1.52 12.37

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Banc of California 29.44% 12.00% 1.17%

Summary

Banc of California beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

