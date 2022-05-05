Critical Contrast: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Software and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 5.15 $8.09 million $0.37 46.24 Confluent $387.86 million 23.54 -$342.80 million N/A N/A

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Software and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Confluent 0 8 8 0 2.50

American Software currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.97%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $64.76, suggesting a potential upside of 93.60%. Given Confluent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than American Software.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88% Confluent -88.38% -51.90% -23.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Software beats Confluent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

