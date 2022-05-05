Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,734,001 shares in the company, valued at $489,339,645.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.