Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 350,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,862,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,106,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannae alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of CNNE opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,246.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.