Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 350,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,862,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,106,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.
Shares of CNNE opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,246.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cannae (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannae (CNNE)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.