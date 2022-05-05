Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,862,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,106,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

NYSE:SST opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in System1 stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,181,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,407,000. System1 accounts for approximately 12.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned approximately 31.92% of System1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

