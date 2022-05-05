Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Peers

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.06 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.40 billion $1.40 billion 31.36

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 213 1086 1433 51 2.48

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.40%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.21% 15.60% 5.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.96, indicating that their average share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

