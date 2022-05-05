Mizuho Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $44.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HAIN opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

