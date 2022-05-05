Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

