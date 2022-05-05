First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Lowered to $60.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $358.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

