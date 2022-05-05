InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $57.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of InMode by 103.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in InMode by 43.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 205,253 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

