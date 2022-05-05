LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $193.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,343,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.