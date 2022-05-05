LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $193.77 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.