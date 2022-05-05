LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

