The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Timken worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after buying an additional 420,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

