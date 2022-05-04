CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,159 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

