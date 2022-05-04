Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $115,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

ZBRA opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $360.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

