Swiss National Bank Sells 7,100 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lumentum worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $15,580,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $19,567,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $150,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

