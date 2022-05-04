Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,219 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,033,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

