Swiss National Bank Has $16.61 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

