CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,227 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

