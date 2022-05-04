Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NCLH stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

