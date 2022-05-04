Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $36.13 Million Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,000. Nutrien comprises 2.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after buying an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

NYSE:NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.