Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

