Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

