Profund Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 397,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

