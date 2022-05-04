abrdn plc Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.63%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

