NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

