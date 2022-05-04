Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $155.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.87. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $244.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,367 shares of company stock worth $3,793,498. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

