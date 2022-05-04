Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

