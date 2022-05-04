Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,321 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

