Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $17.24. Umpqua shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 18,196 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

