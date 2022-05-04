Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,454,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after buying an additional 101,240 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,696,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,538,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

