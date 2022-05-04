Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,489.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.