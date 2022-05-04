Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,848 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.