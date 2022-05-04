Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $922,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE TREX opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.