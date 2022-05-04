CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

