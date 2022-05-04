CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 901 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

CGNX opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

