CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

